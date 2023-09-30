 Skip to content

First Racer update for 30 September 2023

Update 1.1.425

Share · View all patches · Build 12324385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The beginning of the game has been changed: now, when you first start it, you have the opportunity to buy the first car and drive the first race in it.
  • The Jumper's suspension settings have been changed.
  • Fixing minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364691
  • Loading history…
