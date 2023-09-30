- The beginning of the game has been changed: now, when you first start it, you have the opportunity to buy the first car and drive the first race in it.
- The Jumper's suspension settings have been changed.
- Fixing minor bugs.
First Racer update for 30 September 2023
Update 1.1.425
Patchnotes via Steam Community
