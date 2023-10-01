Update 1.0.2 is live!

We just released update 1.0.2!

This update contains a new reconnect system for the master device, to prevent players from getting locked out of their game if the master device loses connection for a short amount of time, as well as a wide range of balance improvements and bug fixes.

Full changes:

Changes:

Added a new reconnect system to the master device. This should prevent games from getting locked out of the game when the master device loses connection for a short period of time.

Added the game version to the menu so players can see which build they’re playing on.

Updated the Credits.

Balance changes:

Ability Self-Interest options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3, and reduce Population by 2. This should make them slightly less appealing.

Ability Environmental options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3. This should make them slightly more impactful and appealing.

Slightly buffed the Media role in the Locust Plague disaster and added an extra question at the end of Stage 4.

Slightly nerfed the Public role in the Locust Plague disaster.

Slightly nerfed the Industry role in the Virus and Hurricane disasters.

Bug fixes: