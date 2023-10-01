Update 1.0.2 is live!

We just released update 1.0.2!
This update contains a new reconnect system for the master device, to prevent players from getting locked out of their game if the master device loses connection for a short amount of time, as well as a wide range of balance improvements and bug fixes.
Changes:
- Added a new reconnect system to the master device. This should prevent games from getting locked out of the game when the master device loses connection for a short period of time.
- Added the game version to the menu so players can see which build they’re playing on.
- Updated the Credits.
Balance changes:
- Ability Self-Interest options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3, and reduce Population by 2. This should make them slightly less appealing.
- Ability Environmental options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3. This should make them slightly more impactful and appealing.
- Slightly buffed the Media role in the Locust Plague disaster and added an extra question at the end of Stage 4.
- Slightly nerfed the Public role in the Locust Plague disaster.
- Slightly nerfed the Industry role in the Virus and Hurricane disasters.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where AI Earth would always select the Virus. Additionally, AI Earth will now choose different disasters when playing multiple games in a single game session.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to end early in Virus Stage 4.
- Fixed an issue where “investigation of decision makers” in Hurricane Stage 4 would negatively affect the Media instead.
- Fixed multiple issues with News Item voiceover volume levels.
- Fixed multiple spelling mistakes.
- Removed unnecessary “Funding received:” texts in certain research tracks.
