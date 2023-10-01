 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Planet - Earth vs Humanity update for 1 October 2023

Update 1.0.2 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12324319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released update 1.0.2!

This update contains a new reconnect system for the master device, to prevent players from getting locked out of their game if the master device loses connection for a short amount of time, as well as a wide range of balance improvements and bug fixes.

Full changes:

Changes:

  • Added a new reconnect system to the master device. This should prevent games from getting locked out of the game when the master device loses connection for a short period of time.
  • Added the game version to the menu so players can see which build they’re playing on.
  • Updated the Credits.

Balance changes:

  • Ability Self-Interest options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3, and reduce Population by 2. This should make them slightly less appealing.
  • Ability Environmental options now affect your target by 4 instead of 3. This should make them slightly more impactful and appealing.
  • Slightly buffed the Media role in the Locust Plague disaster and added an extra question at the end of Stage 4.
  • Slightly nerfed the Public role in the Locust Plague disaster.
  • Slightly nerfed the Industry role in the Virus and Hurricane disasters.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where AI Earth would always select the Virus. Additionally, AI Earth will now choose different disasters when playing multiple games in a single game session.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to end early in Virus Stage 4.
  • Fixed an issue where “investigation of decision makers” in Hurricane Stage 4 would negatively affect the Media instead.
  • Fixed multiple issues with News Item voiceover volume levels.
  • Fixed multiple spelling mistakes.
  • Removed unnecessary “Funding received:” texts in certain research tracks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2224611 Depot 2224611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link