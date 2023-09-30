 Skip to content

Sci-fi builder update for 30 September 2023

Corrected speed for each gait + Two types of bulb light

Sci-fi builder update for 30 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:

Improvements:

  • Corrected speed for each gait
  • Collision. NPCs no longer pass through objects, other NPCs and the main character
  • NPC command menu reaction
  • Rebuilt of supervisor expert for more smooth work

Animations:

  • Improved a lot of animations

Game play functions:

  • Now you can set XYZ NPC position for all objects NPCs interact with
  • Two types of bulb light
  • New task - Add bulb light

