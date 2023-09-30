Corrected speed for each gait + Two types of bulb light

Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:
Improvements:
- Corrected speed for each gait
- Collision. NPCs no longer pass through objects, other NPCs and the main character
- NPC command menu reaction
- Rebuilt of supervisor expert for more smooth work
Animations:
- Improved a lot of animations
Game play functions:
- Now you can set XYZ NPC position for all objects NPCs interact with
- Two types of bulb light
- New task - Add bulb light
Changed files in this update