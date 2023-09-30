Bugfix Version 1.0.2
- Fixed black screen issues for new players
- Fixed Loading Screen Resolution
- Adapted main menu resolution for SteamDeck and 4:3 monitors
- Fixed sound volume for Winter level weather effects
- Fixed angle for hill climbing
