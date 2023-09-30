 Skip to content

LIZARDS MUST DIE update for 30 September 2023

Bugfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12324289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix Version 1.0.2

  • Fixed black screen issues for new players
  • Fixed Loading Screen Resolution
  • Adapted main menu resolution for SteamDeck and 4:3 monitors
  • Fixed sound volume for Winter level weather effects
  • Fixed angle for hill climbing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2532551
  • Loading history…
