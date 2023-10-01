Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.9

In this update you will find two major bug fixes. Thanks for reporting any issues and please continue doing so!
A big thanks to everyone that participated in the public beta to help us fix the black screen and disappearing item issues.*
If you are experiencing any other issues, as always please let us know on our Discord or reach out to us at support [at] rustylake.com.
Patch Notes 1.1.9
- Black screens fixed
- Disappearing items fixed
- Duplicate items fixed
- Small bug fixes
*There is a high chance we have fixed the black screens and disappearing items in most cases. Please reach out right away if any of these issues still occurs.
Changed files in this update