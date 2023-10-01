 Skip to content

Underground Blossom update for 1 October 2023

Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update you will find two major bug fixes. Thanks for reporting any issues and please continue doing so!

A big thanks to everyone that participated in the public beta to help us fix the black screen and disappearing item issues.*

If you are experiencing any other issues, as always please let us know on our Discord or reach out to us at support [at] rustylake.com.

Patch Notes 1.1.9

  • Black screens fixed
  • Disappearing items fixed
  • Duplicate items fixed
  • Small bug fixes

*There is a high chance we have fixed the black screens and disappearing items in most cases. Please reach out right away if any of these issues still occurs.

