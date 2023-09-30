Version 1.14 Released

Hello! I'm happy to say that the latest version, 1.14, is out now! In last month's round-up I detailed some of the new features, which you can read about here - but, to summarise, the following has been added:

New game modes:

Stableford

Stableford Pro

Short Round

Multi-target

New single player league

New monthly challenges

Since then I've updated the game with the way bunkers are handled - it's now possible for the ball to lie buried, or sitting up in the sand after landing, depending on its speed when it hits the ground. You can see the lie of the ball with the new arrow icon next to the terrain label in the top right of the screen:

When the lie of the ball is sitting up the bunker won't affect play too much - however when the ball is buried the range of the ball is curtailed, and it's harder to make an accurate shot.

Thanks to feedback from the play sessions on Super Video Sundays I've now added a host option to limit the player club set in multiplayer games to that of the lowest player. This means that the host can choose to prevent high-ranking players from using powerful club sets which may be advantageous over lower skilled players.

And, don't forget, Super Video Sundays are still open to all, so if you want to meet up with other players online hop on over to the Steam group now!

On the visual side of things I've added an in-flight camera to the ball, which appears in the top left corner while the ball is in motion. It's a nice way to see the terrain in detail when the ball lands.

Beyond that there have been many small fixes and tweaks, particularly to some of the more foliage-intense courses, to improve performance on lower end machines. Here's the full change list for the 1.14 update:

Added Monthly Challenges - A new challenge every month for 500xp and an award for the trophy cabinet

Added awards for completing the active monthly challenge

Added awards for every 10th level unlock which also unlocks a new ball

Added awards for top 3 placement in Club League

Added club league-table to compete against virtual players

Added Stableford and Stableford Pro game modes

Added ‘multi-target’ game mode

Added Short Round game mode

Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects available clubs

Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects accuracy

Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects maximum distance

Added host option to limit all players to the lowest ranked player’s club set

Added in-flight ball camera

Added console variable to enable shuffling custom music playlists

Fixed cropping minimap icons to minimap bounds

Fixed skins games now continue to sudden death until all skins are won

Fixed post-game scorecard par values when playing in reverse

Fixed current honour is carried over in event of a tie

Fixed controller navigation in lobby menu if having previously quit the lobby with any menu but course selection active

Fixed origin of scaled billboards

Fixed frame rate drop on lower spec systems when switching screen resolution mid-game

Increased XP reward for hitting the drone to 250xp

Reduced volume of seagulls on beach courses

Updated emote wheel with applause

Updated emote wheel with controller buttons

Extended range of clubs when teeing off par 3s

New Achievement: Big Bird

New Achievement: Barn Stormer

New Achievement: Hit The Spot

New Achievement: Behold the Impossible

New Achievement: League Champion

New Achievement: League Participant

New Achievement: ???

Thanks as always to the enthusiastic community who have given feedback and suggestions during the development of the update - and for the countless hours they put in! You all make the game what it is. If you want to get involved, either with feedback, bug reports or just want to hang out with other players, then join us on the Steam chat which you can find here - we look forward to meeting you!

The next update will focus on bringing some more content to the game, which I'll detail in a later post. Until then though, happy golfing! 🏌️‍♀️⛳