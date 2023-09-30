Version 1.14 Released

Hello! I'm happy to say that the latest version, 1.14, is out now! In last month's round-up I detailed some of the new features, which you can read about here - but, to summarise, the following has been added:
-
New game modes:
-
- Stableford
-
- Stableford Pro
-
- Short Round
-
- Multi-target
-
New single player league
-
New monthly challenges
Since then I've updated the game with the way bunkers are handled - it's now possible for the ball to lie buried, or sitting up in the sand after landing, depending on its speed when it hits the ground. You can see the lie of the ball with the new arrow icon next to the terrain label in the top right of the screen:
When the lie of the ball is sitting up the bunker won't affect play too much - however when the ball is buried the range of the ball is curtailed, and it's harder to make an accurate shot.
Thanks to feedback from the play sessions on Super Video Sundays I've now added a host option to limit the player club set in multiplayer games to that of the lowest player. This means that the host can choose to prevent high-ranking players from using powerful club sets which may be advantageous over lower skilled players.
And, don't forget, Super Video Sundays are still open to all, so if you want to meet up with other players online hop on over to the Steam group now!
On the visual side of things I've added an in-flight camera to the ball, which appears in the top left corner while the ball is in motion. It's a nice way to see the terrain in detail when the ball lands.
Beyond that there have been many small fixes and tweaks, particularly to some of the more foliage-intense courses, to improve performance on lower end machines. Here's the full change list for the 1.14 update:
-
Added Monthly Challenges - A new challenge every month for 500xp and an award for the trophy cabinet
-
Added awards for completing the active monthly challenge
-
Added awards for every 10th level unlock which also unlocks a new ball
-
Added awards for top 3 placement in Club League
-
Added club league-table to compete against virtual players
-
Added Stableford and Stableford Pro game modes
-
Added ‘multi-target’ game mode
-
Added Short Round game mode
-
Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects available clubs
-
Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects accuracy
-
Added the lie of the ball in bunkers now affects maximum distance
-
Added host option to limit all players to the lowest ranked player’s club set
-
Added in-flight ball camera
-
Added console variable to enable shuffling custom music playlists
-
Fixed cropping minimap icons to minimap bounds
-
Fixed skins games now continue to sudden death until all skins are won
-
Fixed post-game scorecard par values when playing in reverse
-
Fixed current honour is carried over in event of a tie
-
Fixed controller navigation in lobby menu if having previously quit the lobby with any menu but course selection active
-
Fixed origin of scaled billboards
-
Fixed frame rate drop on lower spec systems when switching screen resolution mid-game
-
Increased XP reward for hitting the drone to 250xp
-
Reduced volume of seagulls on beach courses
-
Updated emote wheel with applause
-
Updated emote wheel with controller buttons
-
Extended range of clubs when teeing off par 3s
-
New Achievement: Big Bird
-
New Achievement: Barn Stormer
-
New Achievement: Hit The Spot
-
New Achievement: Behold the Impossible
-
New Achievement: League Champion
-
New Achievement: League Participant
-
New Achievement: ???
Thanks as always to the enthusiastic community who have given feedback and suggestions during the development of the update - and for the countless hours they put in! You all make the game what it is. If you want to get involved, either with feedback, bug reports or just want to hang out with other players, then join us on the Steam chat which you can find here - we look forward to meeting you!
The next update will focus on bringing some more content to the game, which I'll detail in a later post. Until then though, happy golfing! 🏌️♀️⛳
Changed files in this update