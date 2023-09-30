Version 1.0504
🎯 [Balance] The T7 Axiom skill Divine Saviour now provides 30% increased hull regeneration per point (up from 15%).
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the T7 Axiom skill Divine Saviour which could cause the incorrect buff (given the playes current health) to be applied.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a crash-related issue due to a bad format string when playing on certain localizations.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed many text coloring issues when playing on Chinese.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed text lines that spanned over their text boxes when playing on Japanese.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed some issues related to incorrect line breaks when playing on Chinese.
Changed depots in beta branch