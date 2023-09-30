 Skip to content

Bodhi 'n' Friends update for 30 September 2023

Bodhi n Friends Version 1.1 is now live!

Bodhi n Friends Version 1.1 · Build 12324039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • Added footstep sounds for when the player is walking on metal materials.

  • Added Thomas Sheep Killing Frenzy mini-game which can be accessed from the monster crunch arcade on the society level or the extras menu on the main menu.

  • Added a little easter egg at the studio level.

  • Added thunder which can randomly play when it is raining on the studio & Thomas' house level.

  • Added a link to the Bodhi n Friends community discord server.

  • Added V-Sync Support.

  • Other unmentioned additions.

OPTIMIZATIONS:

  • New LOD Groups

  • Sheep are now lower Poly

  • New scripting optimizations

  • Mafia Friend Tommy Gun optimizations.

  • Disabled some lights across various levels.

  • Particle system optimization.

  • Changed several meshes.

  • Decreased Shadow cascades.

  • Decreased bone weight on low-end graphics cards.

  • Other minor optimizations.

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed lens flares being viewed from behind objects.

  • Fixed stun gun getting stuck.

  • Fixed nose material not changing.

  • Fixed some collision issues.

  • Fixed issue with "weeping angel".

  • Fixed some subtitle issues.

  • Fixed player movement animations.

  • Fixed some AI for Peter.

  • Adjusted nav mesh on the society level.

NOTES:

For a full list of additions, optimizations & fixes, please check out the following:

https://ibb.co/McDJp6T
https://ibb.co/q9wDQ7B
https://ibb.co/VgN4sZ7

Changed files in this update

