Bodhi n Friends Version 1.1 is now live!

ADDITIONS:
-
Added footstep sounds for when the player is walking on metal materials.
-
Added Thomas Sheep Killing Frenzy mini-game which can be accessed from the monster crunch arcade on the society level or the extras menu on the main menu.
-
Added a little easter egg at the studio level.
-
Added thunder which can randomly play when it is raining on the studio & Thomas' house level.
-
Added a link to the Bodhi n Friends community discord server.
-
Added V-Sync Support.
-
Other unmentioned additions.
OPTIMIZATIONS:
-
New LOD Groups
-
Sheep are now lower Poly
-
New scripting optimizations
-
Mafia Friend Tommy Gun optimizations.
-
Disabled some lights across various levels.
-
Particle system optimization.
-
Changed several meshes.
-
Decreased Shadow cascades.
-
Decreased bone weight on low-end graphics cards.
-
Other minor optimizations.
BUG FIXES:
-
Fixed lens flares being viewed from behind objects.
-
Fixed stun gun getting stuck.
-
Fixed nose material not changing.
-
Fixed some collision issues.
-
Fixed issue with "weeping angel".
-
Fixed some subtitle issues.
-
Fixed player movement animations.
-
Fixed some AI for Peter.
-
Adjusted nav mesh on the society level.
NOTES:
For a full list of additions, optimizations & fixes, please check out the following:
https://ibb.co/McDJp6T
https://ibb.co/q9wDQ7B
https://ibb.co/VgN4sZ7
Changed files in this update