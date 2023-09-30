Bodhi n Friends Version 1.1 is now live!

ADDITIONS:

Added footstep sounds for when the player is walking on metal materials.

Added Thomas Sheep Killing Frenzy mini-game which can be accessed from the monster crunch arcade on the society level or the extras menu on the main menu.

Added a little easter egg at the studio level.

Added thunder which can randomly play when it is raining on the studio & Thomas' house level.

Added a link to the Bodhi n Friends community discord server.

Added V-Sync Support.