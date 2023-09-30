 Skip to content

QualityScaler update for 30 September 2023

QualityScaler 2.6

Build 12323971

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Support for .heic images
  • Added metadata copy from original file to upscaled file via exiftool

GUI

  • Completely revised GUI, now cleaner and more elegant
  • Added new widgets for info button and in case of error
  • Updated info texts and widget texts

BUGFIX/IMPROVEMENTS

  • Changed default AI model to RealESR_Gx4 (the fastest model)
  • When the application is closed while upscaling, now upscale process is stopped correctly
  • General code cleaning and bugfixes
  • Updated dependencies

