QualityScaler 2.6

NEW
- Support for .heic images
- Added metadata copy from original file to upscaled file via exiftool
GUI
- Completely revised GUI, now cleaner and more elegant
- Added new widgets for info button and in case of error
- Updated info texts and widget texts
BUGFIX/IMPROVEMENTS
- Changed default AI model to RealESR_Gx4 (the fastest model)
- When the application is closed while upscaling, now upscale process is stopped correctly
- General code cleaning and bugfixes
- Updated dependencies
Changed files in this update