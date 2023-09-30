1.25.05 - Hotfix - Charlie nerf & Admin tag change

Charlie

-Charlie damage taken while holding the flag 1.25 -> 1.5 (25% penalty -> 50%)

-Charlie KO-Punch cooldown introduced, 1 second, cost increased to 100 energy (Previously 80)

-Introduced a separate layered cooldown of 0.1 seconds to stop multi-abilities from being requested from the server

These changes still keep her combat power STRONG from the Gwen release, but knock down her CTF strengths a ton. Hopefully this will tide me over until her eventual rework.

I plan on reworking her completely into a new kit.

I dont want people to feel bad for playing a character. That's my 100% goal. I don't want people to feel guilty, or like they are abusing something.

Server

+Changed how admin tags are applied slightly, the admin bug is largely fixed. But the visuals are not... Yet.

+Also added a (DEV) tag for fadeout developers so I can stop getting questions when I join people's servers. :P