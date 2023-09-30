 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fadeout: Underground update for 30 September 2023

1.25.05 - Hotfix - Charlie nerf & Admin tag change

Share · View all patches · Build 12323868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Charlie
-Charlie damage taken while holding the flag 1.25 -> 1.5 (25% penalty -> 50%)
-Charlie KO-Punch cooldown introduced, 1 second, cost increased to 100 energy (Previously 80)
-Introduced a separate layered cooldown of 0.1 seconds to stop multi-abilities from being requested from the server
These changes still keep her combat power STRONG from the Gwen release, but knock down her CTF strengths a ton. Hopefully this will tide me over until her eventual rework.
I plan on reworking her completely into a new kit.

I dont want people to feel bad for playing a character. That's my 100% goal. I don't want people to feel guilty, or like they are abusing something.

Server
+Changed how admin tags are applied slightly, the admin bug is largely fixed. But the visuals are not... Yet.
+Also added a (DEV) tag for fadeout developers so I can stop getting questions when I join people's servers. :P

Changed files in this update

Fadeout: Underground Content Depot 1306571
  • Loading history…
Fadeout: Underground Linux Depot 1306572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link