Version Update 0.8.1

Lower survival play difficulty, but keep the requirement of using Overload. Nearly no effect on scoring.
- In game progress changed to "completing all stage once unlocks 2 more fighters"
- Boss fight music now applies setting music volume
- Fixed bugs caused by in game progress change
- Now in all game modes, Rank + 2 when entering Phase 1 Overload, Rank + 4 when entering Phase 2 Overload
- Now in all game mode, Rank - 5 when getting hit, Rank -10 when using a bomb.
- Each Max HP requirement set to 600.
- Now in Original or Unlimited mode, Rank goes up when acquiring energy.
- Now in Arr. Light or Arr. Original mode, Rank goes up when acquiring energy during Overload.
- in Original mode, nerf suicide bullets' count, tweak creation a little.
- New Bonus Area
In Stage 2: Destroy enemy's carrier and it's ground guards.
In Stage 3: Destroy all large units in residential area.
In Stage 4: Destroy chase units in the beginning of this stage.
In Stage 4: Destroy all large units in enemy snow base.
Changed files in this update