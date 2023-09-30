 Skip to content

The War Enders: First Strike update for 30 September 2023

Version Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12323855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lower survival play difficulty, but keep the requirement of using Overload. Nearly no effect on scoring.

  • In game progress changed to "completing all stage once unlocks 2 more fighters"
  • Boss fight music now applies setting music volume
  • Fixed bugs caused by in game progress change
  • Now in all game modes, Rank + 2 when entering Phase 1 Overload, Rank + 4 when entering Phase 2 Overload
  • Now in all game mode, Rank - 5 when getting hit, Rank -10 when using a bomb.
  • Each Max HP requirement set to 600.
  • Now in Original or Unlimited mode, Rank goes up when acquiring energy.
  • Now in Arr. Light or Arr. Original mode, Rank goes up when acquiring energy during Overload.
  • in Original mode, nerf suicide bullets' count, tweak creation a little.
  • New Bonus Area
    In Stage 2: Destroy enemy's carrier and it's ground guards.
    In Stage 3: Destroy all large units in residential area.
    In Stage 4: Destroy chase units in the beginning of this stage.
    In Stage 4: Destroy all large units in enemy snow base.

