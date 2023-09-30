V1.007 Update

Hi Folks.

We have just uploaded an update to fix a couple of small bugs and to add two minor features.

New Feature: The game will now automatically create a Saved Game when the player wins. This is so the player can return to this point at a later date or if they have Autosave set to greater than 1 turn (which would mean having to repeat some turns if coming back to the game later).

New Feature: We have added a information dialog that indicates a unit is a spell casting unit when it is created. It highlights the fact that the unit can Memorize spells before entering the battlefield. The dialog can be disabled if required.

Bug: There was a missing wall in Doomhaven.

Bug: Selecting an item with built in spells could leave the targets of that item highlighted, even after selecting a different item.

Bug: 'The Fire Eater's Tale' (tome) was not immediately showing the change to the units stats when used.

Bug: The game could crash if the player went 'Back to Base' while summoned animals (via the Animal Allies spell) were still in play.

We hope that you do not encounter any issues with the update. Please let us know if you discover any problems.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann