MOVAFORT HotFix #3

After Taking your Feedback, Bugs were fixed and some game mechanics were balanced.

New Features

Damage Direction Indicator: an Arc will appear near cross hair telling player from which direction the damage is coming from, this is useful in a situation where an NPC is shooting an arrows at you from far away and you don't where the NPC is.

Player Can now throw Potions at him self to as an alternative to drinking it, It will give same effect, Just make sure no enemies are nearby because they might get buffed by the potion, Potions with Explosive effect will damage player.

Potions will now be drained when fast travel by the same duration the fast travel takes

Potions will not drain when time traveling or when get hit by paradox shock waves

Changed

In story mode when paradox shock wave is closer than 1km the distance will be written in meter

Base thrown Potion effect Radius is Increased from 1m to 3m

non-Explosive Potion can now affect 2 targets instead of 1 target

Player can no longer sleep while detected by Robots

Player can no longer sleep while stealing from the village

Mana wont Regen as long as a Time portal is open

Killing Animals now gives from 5 XP to 50 XP Depending on the Animal Health & Attack Damage

Sleeping and Traveling in Time now resets Steal and Detection(Stealth) Bar

Detection Bar and Steal Bar now Drops to zero once player fast travel or sleep or time travel

Robots Rockets Damage Radius increase by 25%

Mines Damage now Depends on Distance Between player and the mine and count as Explosive Damage rather than physical Damage

When using (Fire Ball or Lighting Storm or Toxic Cloud) Ultimate Attack you can press Left Mouse Button to exit Ultimate attack View and Return to First Person View but only after 2 second cool down, cool down starts when the ultimate attack starts

Bug Fixes

NPCs searching for a free bed to sleep or a free chair to seat will no longer cause a frame drop

Bug Fixes

Fixed an error that happens when player take an item that was copied by an event's altar

Fixed a case that let more than 1 NPC to sleep in one a Bed

Fixed a case that let more than 1 NPC to seat in one a Chair

Fixed player be able to get infinity Potion duration by time traveling before potion ends

Fixed player be able to get infinity Potion duration by throwing the potions into themselves instead of drinking the potions

Fixed Potion Drains during loading screen

Fixed Thrown Potion Not affecting Enemies or Player

Fixed an error that happens when NPCs are hunting player down

Misspelled Fixes

Hint: Working on a new system for the tutorial rather than popup in your face at random



Alpha Robot Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Replaced the work Bot with Robot

Journey Books Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes

Paradox Guardians Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & changed (carrying Items from The Future) to (carrying Items from The Past)

Cauldron Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words

Craft Tutorial: Removed Repeated Sentence (• Axes Do x2 Damage to Trees)

Events Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes

Health & Shield Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words & Adjusted text size

Local Map Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words

Send Item to Future Tutorial: Increased Text Size & Fixed Grammar mistakes

Stats Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words

Stealth Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words & Changed (can Trade) to (Cant Trade)

Ultimate Attack Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words

World Map Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words

Trade Tutorial: Fixed Misspelled words

Steal Tutorial: Deleted the Duplicate words

UI Tutorial: Changed (Item Your hand) to (Item in Your hand)

And Again, Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.