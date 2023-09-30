MOVAFORT HotFix #3

After Taking your Feedback, Bugs were fixed and some game mechanics were balanced.
New Features
- Damage Direction Indicator: an Arc will appear near cross hair telling player from which direction the damage is coming from, this is useful in a situation where an NPC is shooting an arrows at you from far away and you don't where the NPC is.
- Player Can now throw Potions at him self to as an alternative to drinking it, It will give same effect, Just make sure no enemies are nearby because they might get buffed by the potion, Potions with Explosive effect will damage player.
- Potions will now be drained when fast travel by the same duration the fast travel takes
- Potions will not drain when time traveling or when get hit by paradox shock waves
Changed
- In story mode when paradox shock wave is closer than 1km the distance will be written in meter
- Base thrown Potion effect Radius is Increased from 1m to 3m
- non-Explosive Potion can now affect 2 targets instead of 1 target
- Player can no longer sleep while detected by Robots
- Player can no longer sleep while stealing from the village
- Mana wont Regen as long as a Time portal is open
- Killing Animals now gives from 5 XP to 50 XP Depending on the Animal Health & Attack Damage
- Sleeping and Traveling in Time now resets Steal and Detection(Stealth) Bar
- Detection Bar and Steal Bar now Drops to zero once player fast travel or sleep or time travel
- Robots Rockets Damage Radius increase by 25%
- Mines Damage now Depends on Distance Between player and the mine and count as Explosive Damage rather than physical Damage
- When using (Fire Ball or Lighting Storm or Toxic Cloud) Ultimate Attack you can press Left Mouse Button to exit Ultimate attack View and Return to First Person View but only after 2 second cool down, cool down starts when the ultimate attack starts
Bug Fixes
- NPCs searching for a free bed to sleep or a free chair to seat will no longer cause a frame drop
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an error that happens when player take an item that was copied by an event's altar
- Fixed a case that let more than 1 NPC to sleep in one a Bed
- Fixed a case that let more than 1 NPC to seat in one a Chair
- Fixed player be able to get infinity Potion duration by time traveling before potion ends
- Fixed player be able to get infinity Potion duration by throwing the potions into themselves instead of drinking the potions
- Fixed Potion Drains during loading screen
- Fixed Thrown Potion Not affecting Enemies or Player
- Fixed an error that happens when NPCs are hunting player down
Misspelled Fixes
Hint: Working on a new system for the tutorial rather than popup in your face at random
- Alpha Robot Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Replaced the work Bot with Robot
- Journey Books Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes
- Paradox Guardians Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & changed (carrying Items from The Future) to (carrying Items from The Past)
- Cauldron Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words
- Craft Tutorial: Removed Repeated Sentence (• Axes Do x2 Damage to Trees)
- Events Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes
- Health & Shield Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words & Adjusted text size
- Local Map Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words
- Send Item to Future Tutorial: Increased Text Size & Fixed Grammar mistakes
- Stats Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words
- Stealth Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words & Changed (can Trade) to (Cant Trade)
- Ultimate Attack Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words
- World Map Tutorial: Fixed Grammar mistakes & Misspelled words
- Trade Tutorial: Fixed Misspelled words
- Steal Tutorial: Deleted the Duplicate words
- UI Tutorial: Changed (Item Your hand) to (Item in Your hand)
And Again, Remember you can always Report any Problem you see and fixes will be made as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update