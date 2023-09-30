 Skip to content

Bananarang: The Scattered Shards update for 30 September 2023

Added controller support

Bananarang: The Scattered Shards update for 30 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Per request of Steam User 'Andrew R', I have added controller support. The controller buttons can be viewed on page 4 of the Official Player's Guide.

I have tested the controller support with the following controllers:

-Nintendo Switch Pro controller
-PlayStation 5 controller

and can confirm it works for both when connected via USB. Presumably, it also works with bluetooth, or other controllers such as the Xbox controller. However, I cannot confirm this as I do not have access to these features. Nonetheless, I hope you will enjoy the update. Unrelated, but I am also uploading two new games to Steam soon! And they will both be free to own.

Happy October! =)

