Share · View all patches · Build 12323595 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

-We have a new route, accessible via asking the rec center hypnosis instructor about Yellow Flowers.

-New VR scene by Hellacious Sundae.

-New Chloe exhibitionism content, accessible through Chloe in the bar.

-"The Phylosophers", new group vignette at the school.

-Scene replay via phone journal

I got COVID last minute, but we released anyway!

Yay

Sacha Witt

And everyone on the FutaDomWorld team