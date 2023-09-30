 Skip to content

Game Collector update for 30 September 2023

Language bug fix

Fixed a bug about the language of the game, which breaks most texts in the game for players who haven't set their computer's language to English(US) or Turkish, unless they change the language.
Also fixed some problems about Turkish localization (Some texts weren't translated).

