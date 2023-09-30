Fixed a bug about the language of the game, which breaks most texts in the game for players who haven't set their computer's language to English(US) or Turkish, unless they change the language.
Also fixed some problems about Turkish localization (Some texts weren't translated).
Game Collector update for 30 September 2023
Language bug fix
Fixed a bug about the language of the game, which breaks most texts in the game for players who haven't set their computer's language to English(US) or Turkish, unless they change the language.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update