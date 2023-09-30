 Skip to content

Welcome teacher update for 30 September 2023

Notice of Dialogue Typo Corrections

Welcome teacher update for 30 September 2023

Hello,

I recently discovered some typos in the dialogues of our game and have promptly carried out correction work.

Changed files in this update

