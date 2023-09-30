Alpha V2 is Live and Update #1



It's odd, but this our happy place. It's been a long year grinding on the game and getting everything as ready as we could. We knew we needed some time with the workshop doors locked shut so we could complete the major surgery to game systems, simulation and the UX redesign.

But gah, it feels good to kick the doors open and all get back to the regular way we work. You've got issues, ideas, suggestions and more. We're grinding new content and updates on the regular.

Ahhh, just how it should be.

Thanks for the hundreds of F10 reports. Thanks for joining us in Discord. Thanks for supporting the project.

Thank you Alpha team! We love you.

We added some new control to how grenades are thrown to give more fun options and ... fixed so many reported issues and suggestions!

We're excited that this update is only 2.1 GB to download. When we started working seriously on reducing the update sizes, it was 7 GB, so we've come a long way. We've got more to do!

v0.9.3 - 9/30/2023