Alpha V2 is Live and Update #1

It's odd, but this our happy place. It's been a long year grinding on the game and getting everything as ready as we could. We knew we needed some time with the workshop doors locked shut so we could complete the major surgery to game systems, simulation and the UX redesign.
But gah, it feels good to kick the doors open and all get back to the regular way we work. You've got issues, ideas, suggestions and more. We're grinding new content and updates on the regular.
Ahhh, just how it should be.
Thanks for the hundreds of F10 reports. Thanks for joining us in Discord. Thanks for supporting the project.
Thank you Alpha team! We love you.
We added some new control to how grenades are thrown to give more fun options and ... fixed so many reported issues and suggestions!
We're excited that this update is only 2.1 GB to download. When we started working seriously on reducing the update sizes, it was 7 GB, so we've come a long way. We've got more to do!
v0.9.3 - 9/30/2023
- Raise or lower the arc of your grenade to get over obstacles or get the perfect bounce shot
- Grenades can no longer be bounced off very skinny objects (top of a barricade)
- Improved grenade angle calculation and bounciness to make for more fun opportunities for banking around corners, etc
- Increased window for completing Haven Smokeout job by ~2 days
- Grenade explosion noise are always considered high priority and AI will investigate without waiting for Security AI
- Increased duration for Knight's Unflinching Stare passive Talent
- Removed odd SFX at start of Haven Smokeout level
- Dying AI immediately hide their sight cone to avoid leaving artifacts on screen
- Improving quality and zoom of all character and contact face are in game
- Removed the confusing 1), 2), 3) labels from the start of dialog options
- Fixed issues with keystrokes going through F10 Feedback Form in safehouse
- Improved F10 feedback form to scale better with your screen
- Fixed talent VFX like Silence being in the wrong position
- Fixed bottom of Journal running off the end of screen
- Fixed bug allowing you to give yourself codename early, allow names with spaces now
- Fixed typos, smoothed dialog
Changed files in this update