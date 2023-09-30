 Skip to content

Duck Simulator 2 update for 30 September 2023

Duck Simulator 2 v2.2.0 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12323261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 13 months and 4 days since the last update! This is likely the final update coming to Duck Simulator 2, which brings a variety of changes that will help us out as we transition to Duck Simulator 3!

  • Switched to Orius Games account system (achievements cross-save)
  • Created new speedrun leaderboard
  • Rewrote a whole bunch of stuff
  • Tweaked final boss fights
  • Removed right-clicking or pressing ALT returning to previous screen

As always, be sure to join our Discord server to hang out with us and take full advantage of these new features! Thanks for sticking around, and I hope to see you all soon!

**See y'all!

  • Orius**

