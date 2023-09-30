Duck Simulator 2 v2.2.0 Released

Happy 13 months and 4 days since the last update! This is likely the final update coming to Duck Simulator 2, which brings a variety of changes that will help us out as we transition to Duck Simulator 3!

Switched to Orius Games account system (achievements cross-save)

Created new speedrun leaderboard

Rewrote a whole bunch of stuff

Tweaked final boss fights

Removed right-clicking or pressing ALT returning to previous screen

As always, be sure to join our Discord server to hang out with us and take full advantage of these new features! Thanks for sticking around, and I hope to see you all soon!

**See y'all!