Hotfix - Versão 1.1.2a

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the issue where the ocean was not visible on the map.

Corrected the bug causing barrels to respawn in 5 seconds.

Resolved the problem where the buffalo's attack would hit wolves even at a distance.

Fixed the issue where cows would not move after being tamed.

Corrected the problem where all tamed animals were lost upon death.

Resolved the bug where the raft would not move.

Changed the structure and animal saving system to use a unique player ID, preventing conflicts.

Fixed the bug where wolves would attack allies.

These fixes have been implemented to enhance the player experience and ensure smooth gameplay. We appreciate your patience and ongoing support. Keep enjoying the game world and surviving!