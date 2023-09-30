 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 30 September 2023

Build V0.8.0.5 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added visible note to empty bottle icon
  • If player accidentally loses the Tool Belt (key item) another one will appear where the previous one was found
  • Fixed an issue with the Bean/GardenPlot quest starting over again
  • Fixed Journal entry to Sugihara looking for 5 Machine Parts, not 4
  • Fixed missing transparency on deco item in General Store
  • Fixed a bug where an NPC that’s supposed to be missing is still showing up in the Night Market
  • Fixed colliders in the Village
  • Increased chances of Beetle Brand Ramen showing up in the General Store
  • Fixed the stuck bottle in The Gardens (you can now take it)

