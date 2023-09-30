- Added visible note to empty bottle icon
- If player accidentally loses the Tool Belt (key item) another one will appear where the previous one was found
- Fixed an issue with the Bean/GardenPlot quest starting over again
- Fixed Journal entry to Sugihara looking for 5 Machine Parts, not 4
- Fixed missing transparency on deco item in General Store
- Fixed a bug where an NPC that’s supposed to be missing is still showing up in the Night Market
- Fixed colliders in the Village
- Increased chances of Beetle Brand Ramen showing up in the General Store
- Fixed the stuck bottle in The Gardens (you can now take it)
Mineko's Night Market update for 30 September 2023
Build V0.8.0.5 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
