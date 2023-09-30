Seventh Devlog 0.7 UPDATE Unreal Engine 5 in the Game!

[b]Unreal Engine 5 has brought about numerous additions and alterations within the game, but harnessing its full potential will require some time for now these are some of things added/changed.[/b]
* The animal possession skill has undergone a complete overhaul.
- We've introduced new animal models, including bears, wolves, and deer.
- Subtitles have been added to all in-game sequences to enhance storytelling.
- The project has been updated to the latest game engine version.
- Version names have been modified for clarity.
- A new outline button has been incorporated into the tutorial.
- The quit shop button now features an outline for improved visibility.
- The "B" menu has been either unticked from keybindings or changed to a debug key.
- Weapon and armor skills have been scaled on the left side of the UI, with the tooltip now instructing players to "Press RMB to unlock." Outlines on buttons on the right side have been removed.
- The "Fat Warrior" NPC now possesses root motion and guard behavior.
- Radar opacity has been reduced to declutter the screen.
- You can now adjust the minimap's rendering opacity.
- The background has been removed in meditation mode.
- Crafted weapons have been eliminated from the game.
- Quest markers now feature increased brightness.
- The top GUI can be modified using the middle mouse button.
- Item categories can now be changed.
- Border customization options have been added.
- Enemy behavior oddities have been addressed.
- Nav mesh improvements have been made in seaside areas.
- Quest progression now functions correctly with previously crafted extended pickaxes.
- Alchemy recipes have been fixed to resolve issues with white squares resulting from deprecated ingredients.
- Padding for alchemy-related items has been improved, and various descriptions have been updated.
- A bug affecting money transactions with furniture sellers has been resolved.
- The elder character's position in Gabesh has been rectified.
- New home alchemy and shamanism systems have been introduced.
- A bug involving menu and inventory openings simultaneously has been fixed.
- Duplicated descriptions have been eliminated.
- Two new spells, Extreme Dash and Ultra Speed, have been added, along with a circle spell system. New armor and clothing items have been included.
- Enjoy new 3D character models and visit a hairdresser for hairstyle presets.
- The dialogue system has undergone various adjustments.
- New voiceovers have been incorporated.
- Notifications upon creating something now yield x3 rewards.
- Bug fixes and performance optimizations have been implemented.
- The camera system has been updated for better control and visibility.
Looking ahead, we are committed to continually enhancing your gaming experience. In future updates, you can look forward to more character customization options, allowing you to personalize your in-game avatar to an even greater extent. To make combat more dynamic and engaging, we'll be introducing a range of exciting kill moves, adding a thrilling dimension to battles. Additionally, we're working on UI improvements that will feature dedicated icons, making it easier than ever to navigate the game's interfaces and systems. We're excited about the journey ahead and can't wait to bring you even more exciting features and improvements in the near future. Thank you for being a part of our gaming community!
