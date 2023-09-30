Share · View all patches · Build 12323196 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 04:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey Survivors!

DEADPOINT Pre Alpha 0.5 is finally here!



ADDED

-Added ragdolls to zombies

-Added invert mouse toggle

-Added highlight on hotbars/equip slots for equipable items(backpack, helmet, guns, weapons, etc.)

-Added more vehicle props on roads.

TWEAKS

-Hunger and thist stat now decrease 3 times slower

-Health will gradually decrease when hunger or thirst reaches 0

-Lighting tweaks

-High graphics settings now render textures on full resolution instead of half

MISC

-Vehicle props assets have been updated

-Garage area rework

-AI Rework