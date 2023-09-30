Hey Survivors!
DEADPOINT Pre Alpha 0.5 is finally here!
ADDED
-Added ragdolls to zombies
-Added invert mouse toggle
-Added highlight on hotbars/equip slots for equipable items(backpack, helmet, guns, weapons, etc.)
-Added more vehicle props on roads.
TWEAKS
-Hunger and thist stat now decrease 3 times slower
-Health will gradually decrease when hunger or thirst reaches 0
-Lighting tweaks
-High graphics settings now render textures on full resolution instead of half
MISC
-Vehicle props assets have been updated
-Garage area rework
-AI Rework
