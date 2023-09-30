 Skip to content

Prescience update for 30 September 2023

Patch 0.331

Patch 0.331 · Build 12323155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• new bag system
you can drag and drop to equip, replace or reorder scrolls now!

special thanks to everyone who gave me suggestions and showed me current bugs <3

Changed files in this update

