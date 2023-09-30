Patch 0.331

• new bag system
you can drag and drop to equip, replace or reorder scrolls now!
special thanks to everyone who gave me suggestions and showed me current bugs <3
discussions link
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2065870/discussions/
Changed files in this update