It was discovered that the multiplayer subsystems weren't working. I will be working on a series of hotfixes for this over the weekend. This is that first hotfix.
Escape The Office update for 30 September 2023
Escape The Office 0.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update