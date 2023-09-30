 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape The Office update for 30 September 2023

Escape The Office 0.31

Share · View all patches · Build 12323023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was discovered that the multiplayer subsystems weren't working. I will be working on a series of hotfixes for this over the weekend. This is that first hotfix.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link