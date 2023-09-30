 Skip to content

Nectar Wars update for 30 September 2023

GUI/Progress Hotfix

Build 12322992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where powerup effects did not play correctly on some machines.
  • Fixed an issue where progress could be halted after defeating bosses on some machines.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1849271 Depot 1849271
