Hello Super Raft Boat Together players! We hope you've been enjoying the v1.1.0 update and all the new stuff from it!
We've been doing a lot of polish, fixes, and also implementing things based on what the you all have been suggesting. We read the Discord and the Steam discussion posts, so feel free to keep suggesting and reporting bugs there!
This update adds some new missions to help get coins and bottles, and lots of polish and fixes.
New Missions
- New missions for "Play Together".
- New missions for building and super building rafts.
- New missions for killing fish, sharks, birds, and rocks.
Gameplay Changes
- Wave events happen more often.
- Dead Fish now lowers the speed wind moves you as Beta.
- Otter Warning is now special design.
- Otter now goes through actions faster later in the fight.
- Small bone sharks now only target rafts.
- Pufferfish spikes on death explode after a short time instead of instantly. Now enemy warning lines show up first to give the player a heads up.
Fixes
- Popup will display if you try to join an online lobby while being a local multiplayer lobby.
- Fixed "Play Together" missions not always working.
- Queueing will end if you start a run without joining anyone.
- Fixed Turret Raft sounds when there's too many of them.
- Super Kraken's big tentacles will return to their spot next to Super Kraken head and won't get stuck.
- Super Kraken's big laser will get interrupted if he submerges.
- Other fixes Super Kraken related fixes.
