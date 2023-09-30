Hello Super Raft Boat Together players! We hope you've been enjoying the v1.1.0 update and all the new stuff from it!

We've been doing a lot of polish, fixes, and also implementing things based on what the you all have been suggesting. We read the Discord and the Steam discussion posts, so feel free to keep suggesting and reporting bugs there!

This update adds some new missions to help get coins and bottles, and lots of polish and fixes.

New Missions

New missions for "Play Together".

New missions for building and super building rafts.

New missions for killing fish, sharks, birds, and rocks.

Gameplay Changes

Wave events happen more often.

Dead Fish now lowers the speed wind moves you as Beta.

Otter Warning is now special design.

Otter now goes through actions faster later in the fight.

Small bone sharks now only target rafts.

Pufferfish spikes on death explode after a short time instead of instantly. Now enemy warning lines show up first to give the player a heads up.

Fixes