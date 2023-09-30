September 29th Stability Patch (More to Come)

We've been receiving report and seeing players encounter several issues. These are now fixed -- restart your Steam to make sure you receive it.

Fixed blinding visual artifact when looking at water

Fixed certain shaders glowing yellow (waterfall effects, leaves, wind)

Fixed boot up language defaulting to system language (we plan to have full localization later)

Fixed issue where stealing items used hearing instead of sight

Fixed rare disconnect from formatting exception

Fixed typo on suppressed weapons

Fixed gulper turrets in tutorial not firing

Fixed incorrect material sorting on lilypads

Fixed lag when looking at Shepherd in the Desert

Fixed null reference exception on quitting the game

Fixed null reference exception with the haggling system

Fixed some floating props in Kazai Castle

Fixed some dialogue text in the tutorial map

Polished lockpicking quest some more

Fixed bug where lockpicking, shopkeeping, and harvesting levels go up too quickly

We'll prioritize monitoring Steam forums, our Discord (https://discord.gg/Saleblazers), and all forms of media to continue fixing issues as they arise. Apologies for the rough experience so far -- we'll be smoothing it out as much as possible.

There's another build on the way after this with a larger amount of fixes, so please keep an eye out for that.