Saleblazers update for 30 September 2023

September 29th Stability Patch (More to Come)

Build 12322844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been receiving report and seeing players encounter several issues. These are now fixed -- restart your Steam to make sure you receive it.

  • Fixed blinding visual artifact when looking at water
  • Fixed certain shaders glowing yellow (waterfall effects, leaves, wind)
  • Fixed boot up language defaulting to system language (we plan to have full localization later)
  • Fixed issue where stealing items used hearing instead of sight
  • Fixed rare disconnect from formatting exception
  • Fixed typo on suppressed weapons
  • Fixed gulper turrets in tutorial not firing
  • Fixed incorrect material sorting on lilypads
  • Fixed lag when looking at Shepherd in the Desert
  • Fixed null reference exception on quitting the game
  • Fixed null reference exception with the haggling system
  • Fixed some floating props in Kazai Castle
  • Fixed some dialogue text in the tutorial map
  • Polished lockpicking quest some more
  • Fixed bug where lockpicking, shopkeeping, and harvesting levels go up too quickly

We'll prioritize monitoring Steam forums, our Discord (https://discord.gg/Saleblazers), and all forms of media to continue fixing issues as they arise. Apologies for the rough experience so far -- we'll be smoothing it out as much as possible.

There's another build on the way after this with a larger amount of fixes, so please keep an eye out for that.

