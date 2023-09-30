September 29th Stability Patch (More to Come)

We've been receiving report and seeing players encounter several issues. These are now fixed -- restart your Steam to make sure you receive it.
- Fixed blinding visual artifact when looking at water
- Fixed certain shaders glowing yellow (waterfall effects, leaves, wind)
- Fixed boot up language defaulting to system language (we plan to have full localization later)
- Fixed issue where stealing items used hearing instead of sight
- Fixed rare disconnect from formatting exception
- Fixed typo on suppressed weapons
- Fixed gulper turrets in tutorial not firing
- Fixed incorrect material sorting on lilypads
- Fixed lag when looking at Shepherd in the Desert
- Fixed null reference exception on quitting the game
- Fixed null reference exception with the haggling system
- Fixed some floating props in Kazai Castle
- Fixed some dialogue text in the tutorial map
- Polished lockpicking quest some more
- Fixed bug where lockpicking, shopkeeping, and harvesting levels go up too quickly
We'll prioritize monitoring Steam forums, our Discord (https://discord.gg/Saleblazers), and all forms of media to continue fixing issues as they arise. Apologies for the rough experience so far -- we'll be smoothing it out as much as possible.
There's another build on the way after this with a larger amount of fixes, so please keep an eye out for that.
Changed files in this update