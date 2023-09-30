Chainguns! - Update 0.24.0

THE CHAINGUN HAS ARRIVED, FULLY ARMED AND OPERATIONAL!

The 0.24.0 update adds the Chaingun, a powerful new projectile weapon for mid-to-large sized ships.

The Chaingun sports a rotating multi-barreled cannon that spins and fires slowly at first but gets faster and faster the longer it shoots, eventually reaching an extremely high rate of fire.



While firing, the Chaingun is exposed and vulnerable to enemy weapons. But while not firing, it retracts into a protective shell that closes around it, greatly enhancing its damage and penetration resistance. You'll have to think tactically about when to start firing your Chainguns because doing so will create a few seconds of exposed vulnerability while they are getting up to speed.



Because they use so much ammunition, Chainguns are designed to support any number of additional ammunition magazines with belts that feed directly into the Chaingun itself. These extended magazines must be placed on either side of the Chaingun or other magazines, and each one extends the maximum amount of time that a Chaingun can keep firing before having to retract and reload. In fact, the Chaingun itself does not actually have enough internal ammunition capacity to reach its maximum theoretical rate of fire, requiring at least a few magazines to reach it. When designing a ship with Chainguns, you'll need to think carefully about exactly how many magazines to attach to them, because while each magazine will increase its Chaingun's firing duration, each also of course increases cost, bulk, and crew logistics.

Due to the fact that the ammunition belts are constantly moving while the it is firing, the Chaingun cannot be reloaded while it is firing. The Chaingun must stop firing and retract into its shell before crew can start reloading it or its magazines, meaning your battle plans will have to account for the downtime while your Chainguns are being reloaded.

While Chainguns are of course the Big New Feature of 0.24.0, there are also plenty of other bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and modding features in this update!

Here's the full 0.24.0 changelog: