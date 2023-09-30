 Skip to content

A Day Out update for 30 September 2023

Update e1.13

Build 12322621

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Weather System:

  • Snow
  • Rain
  • Thunderstorms
  • Fog
  • Volumetric Clouds

New Desert Case:

New Content:

  • New Desert Case
  • New Lighting
  • New Weather System
  • Updated FOB for Fall season
  • Gas Mask
  • Toxic Zones

Improvements:

  • Added Field of View Slider
  • Added Brightness Slider
  • Added Camera Shake Toggle
  • Added Invert Y-Axis Toggle
  • Added Gameplay section in options

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed sprinting backwards
  • Fixed case ending animation overlapping
  • Fixed broken keybinds not resetting automatically
  • Fixed rolling being interrupted by shooting
  • Fixed clipping through walls by getting off quad bike
  • Fixed minion not being able to hit the player on quad bike
  • Fixed minion path finding stuttering the game
  • Removed Herobrine

Changed files in this update

