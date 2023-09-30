Update e1.13

New Weather System:
- Snow
- Rain
- Thunderstorms
- Fog
- Volumetric Clouds
New Desert Case:
New Content:
- New Desert Case
- New Lighting
- New Weather System
- Updated FOB for Fall season
- Gas Mask
- Toxic Zones
Improvements:
- Added Field of View Slider
- Added Brightness Slider
- Added Camera Shake Toggle
- Added Invert Y-Axis Toggle
- Added Gameplay section in options
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed sprinting backwards
- Fixed case ending animation overlapping
- Fixed broken keybinds not resetting automatically
- Fixed rolling being interrupted by shooting
- Fixed clipping through walls by getting off quad bike
- Fixed minion not being able to hit the player on quad bike
- Fixed minion path finding stuttering the game
- Removed Herobrine
