EA Update v0.5.17 - Tons of crash fixes and other goodies!

Crash Fixes
Online Lobby
- Fixed a crash caused by disconnecting from a lobby before completing the join handshake.
- Fixed a crash caused by attempting to join a lobby that was destroyed before the connection was completed.
- Fixed a crash caused by attempting to navigate to another menu while the lobby list is loading.
- Fixed a crash caused by letting the selection screen countdown expire after a player leaves the lobby.
General
- Fixed a crash caused by an edge case where the input buffer could be null when the game attempted to consume the buffer.
- Fixed a crash caused by the AI targeting something other than a character when choosing a ledge option.
Character Select Menu
- Fixed a rare crash that occurred when backing out of the assist select menu.
- Fixed a crash caused by backing out of the character select screen while a token is being dragged by a mouse.
Controls Menu
- Fixed a crash caused by tapping a direction on joystick while moving a controls menu slider.
CommanderVideo
- Fixed a crash caused by grab clanking with CommanderVideo.
Orcane
- Fixed a crash caused by quitting a match while bubbles are active.
Niko
- Fixed a crash caused by spawning projectiles within Niko’s light online.
General
Gameplay
- Increased lower velocity threshold for attacks to send opponents into hurt medium from 11.5 to 14.
- Effectively, this means that attacks need more knockback before they’ll send into tumble and knock opponents down. This is a substantial change for some attacks, so if you have any feedback or find any problematic situations that result from this change, please let us know at https://fraymakers.com/feedback using Other Feedback -> Gameplay Mechanics.
- Fixed bug where downward-hitting moves that aren’t spikes didn't inverse the hurt foe's Y knockback and caused them to slide along the ground in hurt medium.
Grab Adjustments
- Grab logic reworked to prevent grabbed characters from being separated from the grabber during a grab/throw attack. Grabbed foes are now always projected outward from the grabber's body towards the hold box to prevent situations where a separation in terrain could cause the foe to get snagged on a wall or floor.
- Characters can no longer grab other characters through structures.
- Being grabbed by another player and sitting in the "HELD" state no longer pushes grabber if your ECB width is large enough to overlap with the foe.
Hitsparks
- Spike hitspark now only plays above a specific knockback threshold.
Gamepad
Gamecube Controllers
- Mayflash and vJoy adapter shield thresholds now default to 30% on freshly created profiles.
Menus
Character Select Screen
- Reworked pointer behavior to prevent your hand cursor from taking the token out of the center area.
Custom
- Removed pop-up notification upon unsubscribing from content.
Playable Characters
General
- Hurtboxes
- Added a persistent hurtbox during some low and high light hurt animations to prevent subsequent attacks missing unintuitively due to the character’s motion.
Octodad
- Up Special
- Added a ledge grab box when Octodad is retracting his arms.
Welltaro
- Dash
- Footstep sound added to dash.
Changed files in this update