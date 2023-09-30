 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 30 September 2023

Some minor tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・If the difficulty setting is turned off for companion death, the companion will not die of illness and old age
・Reduced damage and defense of the Demon King Army troops
・ Reduced HP for thief leaders and evil nobles
・Reduced the number of enemies in drunkard incidents, wild robbers, monsters attacking caravans
・Adjustments and corrections to some English texts

