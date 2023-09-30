1.0.1 Update - bug fixes to kurses buffs, and revamped control system

1.0.1 Changelist
- Fixed an issue where skipping dialogue at some spots would cause music to cut out.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze if a controller was disconnected after pausing the game.
- Fixed an issue where the window sprite for the upgrade information box on the pause screen was appearing blurry.
- Updated warnings so they appear infront of the player UI
- Updated reflected bullets so they will not block player bullets
- Fixed an issue where the level up orb would appear even when the Kurse to remove it was activated.
- Fixed a few UI typos
- Speed buffs and shot buffs will now be extended if you pick up an additional buff while active.
- Fixed an issue where the ship movement would be disabled if you had a half speed kurse active and picked up a speed buff.
- Many behind-the-scenes controller optimizations to fix various controller bugs.
Changed files in this update