Added toggle grab for Vive

Now, if you wish to use toggle grab on Vive (or on any other headset, it's just commonly used on vive), you can turn it on independantly from the Vive switch. Suggested by @flash the reploid on our discord. Thanks!

Made several changes to level 4

This could warrant a few bullet points, but I'll put it all here. The black particles near dullers are larger, so you can now see them from farther away. The skin-giver on the other side of the metal door now can't hit you, the size of the records room is much smaller, and the levers in level 4.1 now have UI and sound associated with them. The level design is more open, allowing you to go straight from the stairwell down to the old level 4 area in just a few rooms. Removed some confusing lights here. There is a new hole in the drop ceiling where a partygoer can fall onto you. Also, lastly, there are more props near the stairwell room. All (mostly) suggested by @lunanightz on our discord. Thanks!

Fixed brown hound ragdolls

Not only are the ragdolls grabbable, but a bug is fixed with the collider capsule for the hound AI itself becoming an impassible object. Did some other very small tweaks to this hound.

Some weird events

In level 571, a TV can now be witnessed turning off and falling randomly. Also, there are a couple of other areas where something is a little...off. See if you can find them!

Infinite ammo in the killhouse

It was a pain to have to gather ammo just to go have a fun time slaughtering fake entities. Now this pressure is absolved.

We'd love to say thanks to everyone on our discord playtesting and helping us find bugs! Also, a big thank you to the recent content creators picking up our game. Keep up the great videos!

Not the hugest update today, if you have any suggestions for the next one, let us know!