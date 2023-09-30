So first off, the urinals are finally fixed! They look like actual urinals and not a photo of the top of a normal toilet now:
A couple crappy intermission/tutorial screens have been touched up:
When you beat the board member assassination mission Cyber Security will upgrade, which sometimes drop usable brain grenades!
And last, but certainly not least a side quest boss arena!
Here's some of what I captured while working on a boss fight with a creature called The Operator:
Hope you enjoy!
Retroninjacyberassassin update for 30 September 2023
The Fall 2023 Overhaul!
