The Fall 2023 Overhaul!

So first off, the urinals are finally fixed! They look like actual urinals and not a photo of the top of a normal toilet now:



A couple crappy intermission/tutorial screens have been touched up:





When you beat the board member assassination mission Cyber Security will upgrade, which sometimes drop usable brain grenades!



And last, but certainly not least a side quest boss arena!





Here's some of what I captured while working on a boss fight with a creature called The Operator:



Hope you enjoy!