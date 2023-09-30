 Skip to content

Retroninjacyberassassin update for 30 September 2023

The Fall 2023 Overhaul!

Build 12322380

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So first off, the urinals are finally fixed! They look like actual urinals and not a photo of the top of a normal toilet now:

A couple crappy intermission/tutorial screens have been touched up:


When you beat the board member assassination mission Cyber Security will upgrade, which sometimes drop usable brain grenades!

And last, but certainly not least a side quest boss arena!


Here's some of what I captured while working on a boss fight with a creature called The Operator:

Hope you enjoy!

