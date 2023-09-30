Roadmap to 1.0!

Hey Survivors!

We want to share our thanks for all of the amazing support so far and just how much you've gotten into the game. Many of you have joined our Discord and shared your thoughts and ideas since launch and after going through all of them we have put together our official roadmap!

Our target for the end of 2023 is to have dedicated servers, VoIP (in-game voice chat), a quest system, and localization. All four of these are popular requests from the community and we made sure to make them our top priority for upcoming patches outside of bug fixes and general QoL.

Vehicle modification, multi-story buildings, scenarios, and a hidden island are the next features on the list to be added to the game throughout the next year. Alongside these highly requested features will be full controller support, console support, and mod support! There are no hard dates set for any of these features, but rest assured they are on our checklist for 2024.

There have been so many amazing suggestions from the community and we are beyond excited to delve in and take some of these concepts and bring them to life in HumanitZ. We plan to support the game consistently throughout the years with new items, better multiplayer stability, and taking the community's feedback to help drive the game to be the greatest it could be.

Don't forget to join our community of survivors in our Discord to share your own feedback and ideas.

The apocalypse continues,

HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥

