Palworld is OUT NOW today!!!

Palworld starts early access today, January 19th (Friday) 00:00 PST.

Palworld started with a small team of four people.

With Craftopia, we realized the potential that survival crafting games had, but as we continued development, we realized new possibilities.

How much fun would it be if you went on an adventure, lived, and built a base with Pals, who had their own quirks and personalities?

With this in mind, we have worked hard to develop this game for the past three years.

Developers who sympathized with Palworld gathered one after another, and the scale of the game grew far beyond what we ever imagined.

Palworld starts from here.

We have removed the critical bugs and the quality is now high enough for everyone to enjoy, but we will continue to implement important elements for Palworld.

PvP/Arena

Major building system updates

Raid Boss to fight that guild members must gather and cooperate to defeat

Trading Pals with players in other world

We are confident that if we continue to update Palworld properly, it will become the best game ever.

We will continue to do our best to update the game in order to bring it one step closer to becoming a great game.

We look forward to your continued support !!!

The entire Pocketpair development team