● Boosts to Gold & Elixir gains for early to before end game
● Boosts to GpS overall
● Enemies drop less coins now but their value is highly increased
● Fixed a bug that affected a few save files not being properly loaded
● Katana of Legends buffed but it no longer benefits Elixir
Tap Ninja update for 30 September 2023
Tap Ninja v5.0.3 is live!
