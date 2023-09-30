 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 30 September 2023

Tap Ninja v5.0.3 is live!

Build 12322295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Boosts to Gold & Elixir gains for early to before end game
● Boosts to GpS overall
● Enemies drop less coins now but their value is highly increased
● Fixed a bug that affected a few save files not being properly loaded
● Katana of Legends buffed but it no longer benefits Elixir

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
