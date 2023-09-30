LOCALIZATION COMPATIBILITY

Language settings have been added to the options menu.
Change language by clicking the flags.
Added:
- Spanish
- German
- Italian
- French
- Indonesian
More new languages coming ːHintTokenː
ːUltimatePieceː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Language settings have been added to the options menu.
Change language by clicking the flags.
Added:
More new languages coming ːHintTokenː
ːUltimatePieceː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update