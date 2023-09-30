 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws update for 30 September 2023

LOCALIZATION COMPATIBILITY

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Language settings have been added to the options menu.

Change language by clicking the flags.

Added:

  • Spanish
  • German
  • Italian
  • French
  • Indonesian

More new languages coming ːHintTokenː

ːUltimatePieceː

