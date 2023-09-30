 Skip to content

Love of Magic Book 3: The Return update for 30 September 2023

1.0.2d Hotfix

Build 12322247

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick little hotfix addressing various issues raised here and in the Discord. The biggest update is to people starting a new playthrough without an existing save; it's not a very common path among the guys testing on Discord; I went through and assumed the player had done more of book 1/2 if starting with a fresh save.

1.0.2d

  • Added map exits for the various Elsewhere rooms, in case anyone gets stuck there.
  • Fixes for people starting Book 3 without a Book 2 savegame:
  • Opens up the old hunting grounds
  • Opens up the demon hunting groups
  • Bella's fully upgraded
  • Akane's shadowhunter gear unlocked
  • Default loadout now includes storybased gems from Book 1/2 (Shield9 from Emily, Rage9 from Bella, Lightning9 from Thor)

1.0.2c

  • Fixed a bug where you could risk not getting RP if you started a save without having an existing savegame
  • Fixed a bug where you could tell Zenia about Matthew ahead of time

