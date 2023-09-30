1.0.2d Hotfix

Quick little hotfix addressing various issues raised here and in the Discord. The biggest update is to people starting a new playthrough without an existing save; it's not a very common path among the guys testing on Discord; I went through and assumed the player had done more of book 1/2 if starting with a fresh save.
1.0.2d
- Added map exits for the various Elsewhere rooms, in case anyone gets stuck there.
- Fixes for people starting Book 3 without a Book 2 savegame:
- Opens up the old hunting grounds
- Opens up the demon hunting groups
- Bella's fully upgraded
- Akane's shadowhunter gear unlocked
- Default loadout now includes storybased gems from Book 1/2 (Shield9 from Emily, Rage9 from Bella, Lightning9 from Thor)
1.0.2c
- Fixed a bug where you could risk not getting RP if you started a save without having an existing savegame
- Fixed a bug where you could tell Zenia about Matthew ahead of time
