Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 30 September 2023

Fourth performance patch

Build 12322207 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have revisited and optimized the compression of all textures in the game.
  • The game size on the disc has been reduced by 30%.
  • Some armor and ground textures have been improved to look better in the process.

