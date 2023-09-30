 Skip to content

Flock of Dogs update for 30 September 2023

A Week of Mostly Fixes

Hello,

Build 0.4.143 is now available on the public branch. Kinda a boring week.

  • Fixed generalization of birther, rockden, thornyden hp
  • Fixed synincg DogHearts count animation state
  • Fixed joining players not disabling floaties of already playing players
  • Fixed jetengine CAT preventing whale lift off (sooo ironic hahaha)
  • Fixed backing out of gavel menu with mouse
  • Fixed faucet blocking input and droplets turning on when spouting
  • Fixed null ref error in solarstation topdown/profile view
  • Fixed EarEel dying RPC
  • Warnings and errors will now toss damage nums of "!!!"
  • Wrapped some other warnings
  • Hiding whale shadow when landing in cocoon
  • Slightly better whale HUD visuals
  • Fixed overriding cached preset keyboard maps
  • Fixed clouds around treehouse with too much water
  • Workaround for dogs dashing into giants at treehouse and breaking them
  • Fixed popup controls menu highlighting not sticking on options highlighted
  • Fixed resetting custom bindings at title menu
  • Fixed remapping aiming with keyboard input visual bug
  • Fixed regression with faucet
  • Increased cloud fluff value
  • Fixed indicator canvas player sprite stretching
  • Fixed peachland dirt color
  • Fixed rejoining after retreating not remembering player prefs
  • Fixed some visibility with slides/whale in general when landing/lifting
  • Improved vacuum particle lines to blue when its suctioning water
  • Fixed some sorting issues with trove pile and some CATs
  • Fixed vacuumed clouds still being visible
  • Implemented grabbing items out of trove and spouting
  • Made basic peach vines trap

Yeah, not much to say. I'm probably going to be recording more footage for a new trailer soon. As always, join the Discord (https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB) if you'd like to help playtest or have any feedback.

-Max

