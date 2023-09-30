A Week of Mostly Fixes

Hello,

Build 0.4.143 is now available on the public branch. Kinda a boring week.

Fixed generalization of birther, rockden, thornyden hp

Fixed synincg DogHearts count animation state

Fixed joining players not disabling floaties of already playing players

Fixed jetengine CAT preventing whale lift off (sooo ironic hahaha)

Fixed backing out of gavel menu with mouse

Fixed faucet blocking input and droplets turning on when spouting

Fixed null ref error in solarstation topdown/profile view

Fixed EarEel dying RPC

Warnings and errors will now toss damage nums of "!!!"

Wrapped some other warnings

Hiding whale shadow when landing in cocoon

Slightly better whale HUD visuals

Fixed overriding cached preset keyboard maps

Fixed clouds around treehouse with too much water

Workaround for dogs dashing into giants at treehouse and breaking them

Fixed popup controls menu highlighting not sticking on options highlighted

Fixed resetting custom bindings at title menu

Fixed remapping aiming with keyboard input visual bug

Fixed regression with faucet

Increased cloud fluff value

Fixed indicator canvas player sprite stretching

Fixed peachland dirt color

Fixed rejoining after retreating not remembering player prefs

Fixed some visibility with slides/whale in general when landing/lifting

Improved vacuum particle lines to blue when its suctioning water

Fixed some sorting issues with trove pile and some CATs

Fixed vacuumed clouds still being visible

Implemented grabbing items out of trove and spouting

Made basic peach vines trap

Yeah, not much to say. I'm probably going to be recording more footage for a new trailer soon. As always, join the Discord (https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB) if you'd like to help playtest or have any feedback.

-Max