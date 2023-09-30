A Week of Mostly Fixes

Hello,
Build 0.4.143 is now available on the public branch. Kinda a boring week.
- Fixed generalization of birther, rockden, thornyden hp
- Fixed synincg DogHearts count animation state
- Fixed joining players not disabling floaties of already playing players
- Fixed jetengine CAT preventing whale lift off (sooo ironic hahaha)
- Fixed backing out of gavel menu with mouse
- Fixed faucet blocking input and droplets turning on when spouting
- Fixed null ref error in solarstation topdown/profile view
- Fixed EarEel dying RPC
- Warnings and errors will now toss damage nums of "!!!"
- Wrapped some other warnings
- Hiding whale shadow when landing in cocoon
- Slightly better whale HUD visuals
- Fixed overriding cached preset keyboard maps
- Fixed clouds around treehouse with too much water
- Workaround for dogs dashing into giants at treehouse and breaking them
- Fixed popup controls menu highlighting not sticking on options highlighted
- Fixed resetting custom bindings at title menu
- Fixed remapping aiming with keyboard input visual bug
- Fixed regression with faucet
- Increased cloud fluff value
- Fixed indicator canvas player sprite stretching
- Fixed peachland dirt color
- Fixed rejoining after retreating not remembering player prefs
- Fixed some visibility with slides/whale in general when landing/lifting
- Improved vacuum particle lines to blue when its suctioning water
- Fixed some sorting issues with trove pile and some CATs
- Fixed vacuumed clouds still being visible
- Implemented grabbing items out of trove and spouting
- Made basic peach vines trap
Yeah, not much to say. I'm probably going to be recording more footage for a new trailer soon. As always, join the Discord (https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB) if you'd like to help playtest or have any feedback.
-Max
Changed files in this update