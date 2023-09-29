- Progress towards the achievements "Toxic Farts" and "Live, destroy, repeat" were bugged and not updating properly. This is now fixed and both these achievements should now be achievable. You should have all progress towards "Toxic Farts", but unfortuanetly "Live, destroy, repeat" was not being tracked properly, so no previous progress is available.
- Applied a fix for enemies randomly no longer spawning.
- Applied a fix for some spells randomly stop casting.
Auto Cast update for 29 September 2023
Auto Cast 2.01: Achievement and bug fixes
