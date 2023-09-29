 Skip to content

Auto Cast update for 29 September 2023

Auto Cast 2.01: Achievement and bug fixes

Build 12322074

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Progress towards the achievements "Toxic Farts" and "Live, destroy, repeat" were bugged and not updating properly. This is now fixed and both these achievements should now be achievable. You should have all progress towards "Toxic Farts", but unfortuanetly "Live, destroy, repeat" was not being tracked properly, so no previous progress is available.
  • Applied a fix for enemies randomly no longer spawning.
  • Applied a fix for some spells randomly stop casting.

