Noah's Descent into Madness update for 29 September 2023

Post Launch bug fixes

Welcome to Noah's Descent!

I've added a quick patch to fix a few bugs that may have affected your experiences in the game. As always, if you find bugs before I do, please let me know and I'll try to get them fixed right away!

Bugs fixed 09/29/2023:

  • Achievement for restoring the Grimoire was not triggering.
  • On Keyboard, the crouch key was not responding.
  • If player dies while collecting Grimoires, the correct number would not populate on respawn.

Thanks for dropping by!
David

