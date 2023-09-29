Post Launch bug fixes

Welcome to Noah's Descent!
I've added a quick patch to fix a few bugs that may have affected your experiences in the game. As always, if you find bugs before I do, please let me know and I'll try to get them fixed right away!
Bugs fixed 09/29/2023:
- Achievement for restoring the Grimoire was not triggering.
- On Keyboard, the crouch key was not responding.
- If player dies while collecting Grimoires, the correct number would not populate on respawn.
Thanks for dropping by!
David
