Post Launch bug fixes

Welcome to Noah's Descent!

I've added a quick patch to fix a few bugs that may have affected your experiences in the game. As always, if you find bugs before I do, please let me know and I'll try to get them fixed right away!

Bugs fixed 09/29/2023:

Achievement for restoring the Grimoire was not triggering.

On Keyboard, the crouch key was not responding.

If player dies while collecting Grimoires, the correct number would not populate on respawn.

Thanks for dropping by!

David