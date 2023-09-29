Warlordocracy Early v9.0

Huge improvement in framerate when mobiles are moving. You can now pour bottles of petrol on the ground to make trails for fire. Lots of other minor fixes. Chapter 2 release date set for Halloween.

Complete list of changes:

-Greatly improved framerate with moving mobiles.

-You can now use bottle of petrol to pour on the ground to make a puddle of petrol.

-New object: Puddle of Petrol (spreads flames automatically when hit by heat damage).

-New script command: "objEffectParentDef" (set effect parent to default object's parent).

-Removed all slime baddies from Ch.1, changed Murag's quest to killing eberan.

-Objects with "bottom" draw priority now show tooltip also (puddles).

-Puddles of Acid now deal 5 heat damage as well as 5 body damage.

-Fixed bug where caltrops, puddles, etc. would take effect twice.

-Fixed collision bug with passable objects beneath transitions.

-Fixed bug with "timePass" command in world editor.