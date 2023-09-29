Luminous Skies October 2023 Highlights and Update

Citra has been added as a playable companion for Luminous Skies: A Short Adventure DLC.

And with that, the Bard class has been added to the game.

If you have fought the Forest Witch boss encounter in both the Pilgrimage and A Short Adventure, you've already been on the receiving end of a few of the Bard's abilities. [In the business, we call this foreshadowing.]

It should be noted that not every character has the same skills even if they share the same class. Other factors, such as background, may play a role in determining the skills they have available.

A few other notes: The inns are the general place to rest up and cook any food you've gathered, but this can also be done in a party member's home. As with the party members in Pilgrimage, Citra will open up her home for cooking and lodging for the party.

While I do have a general idea where I would like to take things, I am amenable to reviewing feedback and making adjustments, when possible.

Considering it's nearing Halloween and it's also the year of the Rabbit, I decided to give Citra a costume as well. It's a bunny outfit that she's used as a distraction a time or two. Her spare set of clothes can be found in a chest within the basement of her estate and can be used to swap back and forth between outfits.

While we're on the subject, there's plenty of ways to enjoy the upcoming fall festivities. Even if you're playing for free, you can enjoy a Halloween themed Harvest Festival by interacting with the Jack-o-lantern at the Oakside Inn.

There are free holiday biscuits for everyone to enjoy in both A Short Adventure and The Pilgrimage.

Players with the add-on DLC for A Short Adventure will be can find a fanatical mage wandering around Oakside. To which, the party may choose to engage him in combat. The fight can be a little challenging but it shouldn't be any trouble if you're high enough level and figure out his weakness. The rewards for defeating him are substantial.

Players with Luminous Skies: The Pilgrimage will be able to find a Jack-o-lantern inside the Imperial Capitol Inn. Not only does the Imperial Capitol get new decorations but there may be a special encounter that may appear as a result. Inquiring with the local citizens may shed some light on this darkened path.

When certain conditions are met, there may be other areas out there for the player to discover...

WARNING!

I found at least one of my save files was corrupted and I couldn't properly add Citra to my party. The only way I found to fix this was to create a new save file. But it is really discouraging to lose your leveling progress [even if I did make this a game that could be picked up quickly and easily]. So I made a cheat to restore your character level and the amount of money you had. It can be found by interacting with the floor in the lower right corner of Citra's basement [between the boxes and barrel].

With Luminous Skies, the player doesn't need to worry about a faulty network connection or the developer spilling coffee on the server. No matter what, we have your holiday festivities covered. And if there is a problem, a way will be found to fix it.

Update Notes:

Ported the baker's dialogue to A Short Adventure [all versions]

Added the failsafe to allow players to set their level and money if they had to reset their save files LS:ASA [all versions]

Added Citra as recruitable character for LS:ASA DLC

Wherever you are, I hope you enjoy the game and are having a great day.