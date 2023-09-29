 Skip to content

Depthris update for 29 September 2023

Emergency Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses an online leaderboards issue that would change with region.

Now the leaderboards are truly global

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2569031
