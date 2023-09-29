Emergency Patch

This patch addresses an online leaderboards issue that would change with region.
Now the leaderboards are truly global
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch addresses an online leaderboards issue that would change with region.
Now the leaderboards are truly global
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update