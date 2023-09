Share · View all patches · Build 12321868 · Last edited 30 September 2023 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello all, new update with some fixes and new content

new perk added - "Devilish"

new perk added - "Gem Cluster"

new perk added - "Forbidden Knowledge"

new perk added - "Plague"

new perk added - "Wizard's Hat"

reworked stats page

tooltips on stats page for str, int, dex

