 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dev: Escape The Blockchain update for 29 September 2023

Day 1 Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12321863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller support was added for all levels. The mouse will still be needed for selections, and sensitivity is not implemented yet, but it's a quick fix until I can get a more proper solution. Keep devving!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2391301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link