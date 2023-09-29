Controller support was added for all levels. The mouse will still be needed for selections, and sensitivity is not implemented yet, but it's a quick fix until I can get a more proper solution. Keep devving!
The Dev: Escape The Blockchain update for 29 September 2023
Day 1 Patch #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2391301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update