Umber Wasp 1.3.0 - Patch Notes - Bugfixes

The Umber Wasp update (1.3.0) is focused on continued gameplay improvements and polish to unit pathfinding and pings. This update also brings several quality-of-life improvements, such as a smaller icon size on the tactical map and a better flow for end-game stats. The balance changes will impact all factions, with some focus on the Deutsche Afrikakorps.

Additionally, this update delivers a Newsfeed for players to access patch notes and news directly from the game’s main menu. We are also introducing one new 4v4 map with Sousse Wetlands and a reworked 1v1 map of Pachino Stalemate. Be sure to review all of the changes and fixes below or check out the Mission Briefing for an overview.

Continue reading below for bugfixes.

Click here to view new content, gameplay changes and game balance notes.

BUGFIXES

Art/Animation

Changed the way weapon swap animations are played so they are now layered as upper-body animation. Mechanically that means that when a unit upgrades to a new weapon (such as the BAR) or when a unit changes weapons (such as mine sweeper for engineers), they no longer stop in their tracks and get separated from the rest of the squad.

Fixed a T Pose when units embark into the Deutsche Afrikakorps 205 Light Carrier.

Fixed hit reaction animations when infantry is dropped to prone from explosions (grenades, mortar, etc.). These animations should now quickly end when the squad is issued a command, instead of keeping the unit locked down for the full length of the animation (It was never the intention for hit reaction animations to lock down units in place).

Fixed a problem where squads would lose the player's requested unload destination if the player issued a second order while the squad was in the process of unloading. The vehicle will now properly acknowledge the new destination and navigate accordingly. Soldiers will now also respond to the unload more quickly and will exit the hold more seamlessly.

Modified the Weapon Swap to use an upper body animation layer. This should should mean kneeling units to no longer stand up when ordered to change weapons or tools.

Removed most pivots from infantry to increase infantry responsiveness.

There should be no more popping before and after throwing a grenade. Entities should now be using the aim animation while rotating to the ability location.

Adjusted the behaviour of infantry entering cover while engaged in combat. Infantry will now avoid sliding into cover (and instead opt to stay standing and shooting) if they are in the middle of aiming. However, the unit will still do the slide into cover animation if they aren't aiming - which might happen depending on a number of factors, such as the weapon type, range, wind down period etc.

Gameplay

Anti-Air units can now target airplanes outside the playable area.

Artillery should now fire with a 20 second cooldown that is surfaced through a decorator It should respect having vision on the enemy unit.

Breach now forces retreat of garrisoned units.

Burst weapons will no longer keep firing if the target ducks behind a shot blocker.

Clarified the meaning of “resource lost” stats with tool tips. This means the resource value of units lost in combat.

Fallschirmpioneers now have access to wire cutters from the start of the game.

Fixed damage over time damage not awarding veterancy and kills to the damage originator.

Fixed HMG redeploying when switching targets in arc.

Fixed a bug where the Panzerjaeger squad was unable to fire Anti-Tank Tear Gas round if the remaining squad members didn't have Panzerbuchse 39 equipped.

Fixed a bug where it was possible for a unit who was repeatedly given the Stop command to completely lose the ability to attack. This was unintentional, and now units told to stop while they're already stopped will no longer cause them to stop attacking. This bug affected infantry, vehicles and structures alike (defensive positions, etc.).

Fixed a missing UI text string on the Salvage Crew ability for the M3 Armored Personnel Carrier when used on friendly or hostile units .

Fixed a tool-tip issue with the Bishop's direct-fire ability.

Fixed an issue where certain call-in units could not be deployed due to incorrect population requirements.

Fixed an issue where certain units could double shot projectiles. Shermans, Brummbars, and Greyhounds now need to cycle a reload sequence if they fired a shell before using WP, Bunker Buster or Smoke shot.

Fixed an issue where Deutsches Afrikakorps Schu Mines and Teller mines would not cancel construction if the builder was given another order before construction begun.

Fixed an issue where Flak emplacements would not be cancelled if the engineer was given a build other before they reached the construction site.

Fixed an issue where Wehrmacht bombers used the incorrect model during the Montella mission.

Fixed an issue where Tear Gas would not disable an indicator over the target.

Fixed an issue where the Crusader had further sight than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Hellcat and M3 75mm Gun Motor Carriage First-Strike Veterancy bonus failed to work correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Stosstruppen Red Phosphorous Grenade would not continue to deal damage after detonation.

Fixed British Forces Supply Surplus Cache and Infirmary upgrades being able to be built on top of existing Supply Caches.

Fixed invalid target requirement text for the Sherman's White Phosphorus Shell.

Fixed M1 Anti-Tank Gun continuing to fire while Brace ability was active.

Fixed M1 Anti-Tank Gun not firing after Brace ability ends.

Fixed missing UI requirements for the Captain's 'Rally to Me' ability.

Fixed players appearing on the wrong team after a skirmish restart.

Fixed Recover Wrecked Vehicle ability range for recovery vehicles.

Fixing a programming glitch that caused repeatedly giving the Attack move order to prevent a unit from moving. Repeatedly giving Attack Move orders now behaves smoothly, similar to how repeatedly giving the Move order does.

Improved weapon range visualization to account for shooter size.

L6/40 Combat Group should now properly be 10 population instead of 12.

Mortars and HMG's should now have their abilities cancelled when pinned.

Pathfinding tuning on Deutsche Afrikakorps recovery now matches the US recovery vehicle.

Setup HMG teams will no longer become stuck if given a reface order in place.

Smoke Canisters should no longer break functionality on the creeping barrage ability.

Team weapons no longer change targets when already engaged via an attack move order.

The Focus Next Infantry command now cycles through units properly, skipping over retreating units.

Unit Efficency has been changed to Efficiency Factor, which is now a ratio like 1.5, rather than 150%. Efficiency Factor means the amount of resource damage dealt to enemies, divided by the cost of units produced. There are now tooltips to explaining this.

Beyond the meaning of Unit Efficiency being unclear, there were also errors in the calculation of efficiency which have been fixed. (Average) efficiency was displaying a total instead of an average. Additionally, the total damage dealt had been including friendly fire and environmental damage.

Updated a large number of tooltips in-game to display numerical values for bonuses of many upgrades and abilities.

Updated the VFX on On Map Communication Pings for the Attack, Defend and Look Here pings. Added a new VFX beam to make pings more visible when used on tall assets like buildings or when placed behind trees and bushes.

You will now receive a specific message in the left-hand-side event queue if one of your units takes a hit from a sniper.

Fix wrecks staying attached to recovery vehicles when issued move command.

Performance/Stability

Improvements in detecting cases of file corruption and trigger verifications on game installs.

Fixed a rare crash that would occur while previewing unit pathing using Tactical Pause.

Turning off FSR with antialiasing on doesn't crash anymore.

Improved/Reduced Frame Per Second drops while in a match.

Fixed crash when closing prompts from a previous mission.

Single player

Dynamic Italian Campaign

Adjusted bunkers to prevent paratroopers from dropping behind them on Monte Cavo map.

Fixed stuttering during mission zero intro sequence.

Fixed the default save names not changing in different game modes.

Fixed an issue with the Anzio Annie Barrage ability not having a cooldown.

Fixed damage on bridges with abilities such as bombing or barrages. These abilities now do the intended damage.

Fixed cursor showing that incorrectly showed you can attack again when you controlled a naval unit that had already attacked this turn.

Fixed FSE that can occur after loading a Calabria tutorial save.

Fixed game crashing when loading some save files that had used paradrop.

Fixed issue where troops would sometimes walk through Italy after landing from troop transport ability from port.

Fixed map atmosphere state not being saved.

Fixed Recover Wrecked Vehicle ability range for recovery vehicles.

Fixed save overwrite confirmation dialogues not always displaying when making a save with an existing name.

Fixed turn soft locking after using naval transport ability on a specific location in the Calabria campaign map tutorial. This only fixes new saves.

Fixed the tooltip text to no longer be a blank “Requires: “ when issuing move orders out of bounds on the campaign map.

Improved clarity on the ability fail message when trying to cast ability out of range.

Addressed the jittery transition from zoomed in to zoomed out states on the Italian Campaign map.

Attempting to capture towns no longer deal damage to it prior to doing mission or skirmish.

Repainted territory in the Cliff Crossing Skirmish to make sure that the new territory layout has separate sectors for each point.

Replaced detachments with emplacements in the Italy population breakdown menu.

North African Operation

Adjusted asset position to prevent blocking garrison doors in the Ajdabiya mission.

Fixed a bug in the Ajdabiya mission where the Flak 36 Objective could be completed by driving the truck up without the Flak 36.

Fixed an issue causing the title card to play even when the player is not first starting the operation.

Moved the enemy spawn locations to prevent them from spawning in view in the Ajdabiya mission.

Reviewed UI mission completion and start popups to reduce cases where they appear back-to-back.

UI/UX